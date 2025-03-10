UK PM congratulates next Canada PM Carney

British Prime Minster Keir Starmer on Monday congratulated former Bank of England governor Mark Carney on being elected by Canada's ruling party as the country's next premier.



"Congratulations to @MarkJCarney on his appointment as Canada's new prime minister. I look forward to working closely with him on shared international priorities, including in the G7, and to further deepening the UK-Canada relationship together," Starmer wrote on X.





AFP