The Philippines arrested firebrand former President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday at the request of the International Criminal Court, a major step in the world body's investigation into thousands of killings in a bloody "war on drugs" that defined his presidency.



Duterte, the maverick former mayor who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, was served an arrest warrant on arrival from Hong Kong at Manila's main airport and was now in custody, the office of his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement.



The "war on drugs" was Duterte's signature campaign platform that swept the mercurial, crime-busting former prosecutor to power in 2016 and he soon delivered on promises made during vitriolic speeches to kill thousands of drug dealers and users.



Reuters