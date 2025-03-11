News
Macron urges Europe, NATO to work on Ukraine security guarantees: Presidency
World News
11-03-2025 | 15:08
Macron urges Europe, NATO to work on Ukraine security guarantees: Presidency
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on European and NATO military chiefs to draw up a plan "to define credible security guarantees" for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, the presidency said.
"In view of the acceleration of peace negotiations," Macron said it was necessary to start planning to "define credible security guarantees" for Ukraine, the French presidency said following a Paris meeting of military chiefs from 30 European and NATO countries.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Europe
NATO
