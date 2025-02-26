News
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says Ukraine security guarantees up to Europe, not US
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday it was up to Europe to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, declining to make U.S. promises as part of a deal for Ukraine's natural resources.
"I'm not going to make security guarantees beyond very much," Trump said at a cabinet meeting. "We're going to have Europe do that because... Europe is their next-door neighbor, but we're going to make sure everything goes well."
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Security
Europe
US
