Trump says Ukraine security guarantees up to Europe, not US

World News
26-02-2025 | 12:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Ukraine security guarantees up to Europe, not US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Ukraine security guarantees up to Europe, not US

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday it was up to Europe to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, declining to make U.S. promises as part of a deal for Ukraine's natural resources.

"I'm not going to make security guarantees beyond very much," Trump said at a cabinet meeting. "We're going to have Europe do that because... Europe is their next-door neighbor, but we're going to make sure everything goes well."

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Ukraine

Security

Europe

US

LBCI Next
Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea
Military plane crashes near Sudan capital: Source tells AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Europe facing up to new era due to Trump: Dutch minister

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Kremlin says Europe, unlike US, wants to 'continue' Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

Europe says it is committed to Ukraine ahead of Russia-US talks

LBCI
World News
08:07

Italy's Meloni wants 'security guarantees' for Ukraine peace deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:33

Ukraine can 'forget about' joining NATO: Trump says

LBCI
World News
12:46

Turkish pro-Kurd party expects major statement from jailed PKK leader

LBCI
World News
12:43

Pope Francis shows further 'slight improvement': Vatican

LBCI
World News
12:33

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

MP Melhem Khalaf grants confidence to government but stresses need for accountability if it fails

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Ministerial statement is a "declaration of intent" rather than concrete commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli strike on Lebanon's Janta leaves two dead, three injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More