Putin orders army to 'fully liberate' Kursk region after rapid gains
World News
12-03-2025 | 15:22
Putin orders army to 'fully liberate' Kursk region after rapid gains
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his army to "fully liberate" Russia's Kursk region after days of pushing back Ukrainian troops that have held territory there since August.
"I am counting on the fact that all the combat tasks facing our units will fulfilled, and the territory of the Kursk region will soon be completely liberated from the enemy," Putin said in televised remarks during a visit to Russian troops fighting there.
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Kursk
Ukraine
Next
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off
Previous
