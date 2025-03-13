Russia says it is ready to discuss peace initiative on Ukraine with US as early as today

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was ready to talk to the United States about a peace initiative discussed between the U.S. and Ukraine, and contacts could take place on Thursday.



After talks with top U.S. diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Ukraine said it was ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire and the United States said it was putting the proposal to Moscow.



"We are ready to discuss the initiatives set out there in future contacts with the United States. Such contacts are already possible as early as today," Zakharova said.



The Kremlin said earlier that U.S. negotiators were flying to Russia. It said Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov and U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had spoken by phone on Wednesday.





Reuters