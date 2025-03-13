Trump says Putin statement on Ukraine 'promising' but 'not complete'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had put out "a very promising statement" on a possible Ukraine truce, but he added that "it was not complete."



Putin said he backed the idea of a truce, but he had serious questions about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with Trump. The U.S. president said that "I'd love to meet with him or talk to him. But we have to get it over with fast."







AFP