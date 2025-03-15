Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed an official delegation to represent Kyiv in any possible peace talks to end the more than three-year war with Russia, according to a presidential decree published Saturday.



Zelensky appointed his presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, to head the delegation, with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and deputy chief of the presidential staff, Pavlo Palisa, to take part as delegation members.



