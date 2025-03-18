News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea condemns US strikes against Yemen: KCNA
World News
18-03-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
North Korea condemns US strikes against Yemen: KCNA
North Korea condemned recent U.S. strikes on Yemen as an act violating international law and a country's sovereignty and said such a move could never be justified in any way, the North's state media quoted on Tuesday its ambassador to Yemen as saying.
The large-scale U.S. strikes were launched by President Donald Trump last week targeting Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks on Red Sea shipping. The Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes killed at least 53 people including women and children.
The North Korean ambassador, Ma Dong Hui, who the KCNA state news agency said was also Pyongyang's envoy to Egypt, said Washington "indiscriminately" targeted civilians and property by mobilizing air and navy forces including an aircraft carrier.
"The military attack by the United States is a violent violation of the U.N. Charter and international law, and is a blatant infringement on the territorial sovereignty of another country that cannot be justified by any means," Ma said.
"I express grave concern about the illegal and reckless military actions by the United States, which is obsessed with realizing geopolitical ambitions ... and I strongly condemn and reject them."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
North Korea
Condemn
US
Strikes
Yemen
KCNA
Next
Trump to release 80,000 pages on JFK assassination
Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-03
US aircraft carrier visits South Korea in show of force against North Korea
World News
2025-03-03
US aircraft carrier visits South Korea in show of force against North Korea
0
World News
2025-02-28
North Korea's Kim orders nuclear readiness after missile test: KCNA
World News
2025-02-28
North Korea's Kim orders nuclear readiness after missile test: KCNA
0
World News
2025-01-26
North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA
World News
2025-01-26
North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-16
Hezbollah condemns US-UK strikes on Yemen
Lebanon News
2025-03-16
Hezbollah condemns US-UK strikes on Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:51
Trump to release 80,000 pages on JFK assassination
World News
07:51
Trump to release 80,000 pages on JFK assassination
0
World News
12:32
Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing
World News
12:32
Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing
0
World News
11:58
French foreign minister proposes sanctions on those behind attacks against Syria's Alawites
World News
11:58
French foreign minister proposes sanctions on those behind attacks against Syria's Alawites
0
World News
11:53
US judge questions Trump's deportation of Venezuelans
World News
11:53
US judge questions Trump's deportation of Venezuelans
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's authorities receive four nationals detained by SDF in Syria: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's authorities receive four nationals detained by SDF in Syria: Sources to LBCI
0
Middle East News
08:57
Netanyahu's party says far-right faction to rejoin Israel government
Middle East News
08:57
Netanyahu's party says far-right faction to rejoin Israel government
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli airstrikes target Ansar, Qlaileh, and Sammaaiyeh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli airstrikes target Ansar, Qlaileh, and Sammaaiyeh in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
2
Lebanon News
15:35
Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
15:35
Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border
3
Lebanon News
11:27
Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
Lebanon News
11:27
Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
4
Lebanon News
10:40
President Aoun says: The situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue
Lebanon News
10:40
President Aoun says: The situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue
5
Lebanon News
12:19
Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates
Lebanon News
12:19
Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
7
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions
Lebanon News
15:07
Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions
8
Lebanon News
14:11
Lebanese Cabinet session addresses key issues: Border security, public sector reforms, and diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
14:11
Lebanese Cabinet session addresses key issues: Border security, public sector reforms, and diplomatic efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More