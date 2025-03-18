North Korea condemns US strikes against Yemen: KCNA

World News
18-03-2025 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea condemns US strikes against Yemen: KCNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korea condemns US strikes against Yemen: KCNA

North Korea condemned recent U.S. strikes on Yemen as an act violating international law and a country's sovereignty and said such a move could never be justified in any way, the North's state media quoted on Tuesday its ambassador to Yemen as saying.

The large-scale U.S. strikes were launched by President Donald Trump last week targeting Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks on Red Sea shipping. The Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes killed at least 53 people including women and children.

The North Korean ambassador, Ma Dong Hui, who the KCNA state news agency said was also Pyongyang's envoy to Egypt, said Washington "indiscriminately" targeted civilians and property by mobilizing air and navy forces including an aircraft carrier.

"The military attack by the United States is a violent violation of the U.N. Charter and international law, and is a blatant infringement on the territorial sovereignty of another country that cannot be justified by any means," Ma said.

"I express grave concern about the illegal and reckless military actions by the United States, which is obsessed with realizing geopolitical ambitions ... and I strongly condemn and reject them."


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

North Korea

Condemn

US

Strikes

Yemen

KCNA

LBCI Next
Trump to release 80,000 pages on JFK assassination
Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-03

US aircraft carrier visits South Korea in show of force against North Korea

LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

North Korea's Kim orders nuclear readiness after missile test: KCNA

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-16

Hezbollah condemns US-UK strikes on Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:51

Trump to release 80,000 pages on JFK assassination

LBCI
World News
12:32

Search and rescue off Cyprus underway after reports of boat capsizing

LBCI
World News
11:58

French foreign minister proposes sanctions on those behind attacks against Syria's Alawites

LBCI
World News
11:53

US judge questions Trump's deportation of Venezuelans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon's authorities receive four nationals detained by SDF in Syria: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Netanyahu's party says far-right faction to rejoin Israel government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli airstrikes target Ansar, Qlaileh, and Sammaaiyeh in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

President Aoun says: The situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:11

Lebanese Cabinet session addresses key issues: Border security, public sector reforms, and diplomatic efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More