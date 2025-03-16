Hezbollah condemns US-UK strikes on Yemen

Hezbollah strongly condemned the U.S.-UK airstrikes on Yemen, which targeted residential areas in the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces, resulting in civilian casualties.



In a statement, Hezbollah described the attack as a "desperate attempt" to deter the Yemeni people from supporting Palestinians and pressuring for an end to the blockade on Gaza to allow humanitarian aid.



The group accused the U.S. administration of revealing its "true, brutal face" through these strikes, calling them a "war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and norms." Hezbollah linked the assault to broader U.S. and Israeli actions in the region, including in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.



Hezbollah praised the Yemeni people for their resilience and their leadership's steadfast stance in supporting the Palestinian cause. The group asserted that such attacks would only strengthen Yemen's resolve to confront regional challenges.



Reaffirming its solidarity with Yemen's leadership and people, Hezbollah called on global resistance forces to unite against what it termed the "American-Zionist project" targeting the region. The statement also urged the international community to break its silence and confront what Hezbollah described as the failure of global institutions to stand up to U.S. policies.