British Airways warns of 'significant impact' from Heathrow closure

World News
21-03-2025 | 02:48
High views
British Airways warns of &#39;significant impact&#39; from Heathrow closure
0min
British Airways warns of 'significant impact' from Heathrow closure

British Airways warned on Friday that the closure of Heathrow airport, its main hub, would significantly affect operations.

Europe's busiest airport shut down early on Friday after a fire at a nearby substation supplying power to the sprawling facility west of London. "This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers and we're working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond," British Airways said in a statement.

