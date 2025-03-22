Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton

22-03-2025 | 01:22
Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton
Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump took away security clearances for former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and others in his latest move against his Democratic opponents.

The Republican president, who has also revoked the security clearance for former President Joe Biden, defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and Harris in last year's election.

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump said in a late Friday memorandum that included former Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Reuters

