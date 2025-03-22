News
Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton
World News
22-03-2025 | 01:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump pulls security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump took away security clearances for former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and others in his latest move against his Democratic opponents.
The Republican president, who has also revoked the security clearance for former President Joe Biden, defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and Harris in last year's election.
"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump said in a late Friday memorandum that included former Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Security Clearances
Kamala Harris
Hillary Clinton
Next
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Peace on Korean Peninsula a shared 'responsibility': FM Cho
Previous
World News
2025-02-09
0
World News
2025-01-05
0
World News
2025-01-10
0
World News
2025-02-26
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:29
0
World News
01:17
0
World News
01:05
0
World News
15:45
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
0
World News
01:22
0
Lebanon News
04:14
0
Lebanon News
01:31
Middle East News
2025-03-19
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
1
Lebanon News
17:00
2
Lebanon Economy
08:41
3
Lebanon News
02:45
4
Lebanon News
15:29
5
Lebanon News
03:46
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
7
Lebanon News
13:08
8
Lebanon News
01:31
