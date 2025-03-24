Erdogan says protests over jailing of Istanbul mayor are 'movement of violence'

24-03-2025 | 11:44
Erdogan says protests over jailing of Istanbul mayor are 'movement of violence'
Erdogan says protests over jailing of Istanbul mayor are 'movement of violence'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that protests over the jailing of Istanbul's mayor had turned into a "movement of violence" and said the main opposition party would be held accountable for injured police officers and damage to property.

The detention last Wednesday of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan's main political rival, has triggered the biggest street protests in Turkey in more than a decade. On Sunday, a court , pending trial, jailed him on corruption charges that he denies.

