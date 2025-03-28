A Russian drone attack damaged storage facilities and an administrative building in Ukraine's central Poltava region, local authorities said on Friday.



The facilities belonging to Ukraine's gas producers contained spare parts used to repair wells and processing facilities, governor Volodymyr Kohut told national television.



The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 89 of the 163 drones launched overnight. The air force added that Fifty-one did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures.



Reuters