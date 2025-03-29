11 dead in drone strikes against Taliban in Pakistan: Police says

29-03-2025 | 08:25
11 dead in drone strikes against Taliban in Pakistan: Police says
11 dead in drone strikes against Taliban in Pakistan: Police says

Eleven people were killed in drone strikes by the Pakistani army against the Taliban in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan, a police officer told AFP on Saturday.

"Three drone strikes were carried out" on Friday night targeting Pakistani Taliban hideouts, the officer said. "It was only this morning that we learned that two women and three children were among the victims".

World News

Taliban

Pakistan

Police

Drone

Strikes

