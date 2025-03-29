News
11 dead in drone strikes against Taliban in Pakistan: Police says
World News
29-03-2025 | 08:25
0
min
11 dead in drone strikes against Taliban in Pakistan: Police says
Eleven people were killed in drone strikes by the Pakistani army against the Taliban in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan, a police officer told AFP on Saturday.
"Three drone strikes were carried out" on Friday night targeting Pakistani Taliban hideouts, the officer said. "It was only this morning that we learned that two women and three children were among the victims".
AFP
World News
Taliban
Pakistan
Police
Drone
Strikes
0
World News
10:15
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 1,644
World News
10:15
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 1,644
0
World News
09:23
Sudan's army takes major market as it extends control over capital
World News
09:23
Sudan's army takes major market as it extends control over capital
0
World News
07:43
World Court to hear Sudan genocide case against United Arab Emirates
World News
07:43
World Court to hear Sudan genocide case against United Arab Emirates
0
World News
06:52
South Korea, China industry ministers agree to cooperate in evolving global environment, Seoul says
World News
06:52
South Korea, China industry ministers agree to cooperate in evolving global environment, Seoul says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
1
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
2
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Lebanon News
15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
Lebanon News
03:41
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
8
Lebanon News
13:50
MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:50
MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
