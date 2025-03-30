News
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant
World News
30-03-2025 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2, his office announced on Sunday, defying an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
During his visit, Netanyahu is set to hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other senior Hungarian officials before returning to Israel on April 6.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hungary
International Criminal Court (ICC)
Gaza
