Kremlin says senior Russian negotiator may visit US this week

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that its negotiator Kirill Dmitriev could visit the U.S. this week, as American media reported he is expected in Washington to meet with Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff.



"Yes, I confirm. This visit may be possible. We are continuing to talk to the Americans. I will not give more concrete (details)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about reports of the planned visit.



AFP