Greece to spend 25 bn euros in defense overhaul: PM
World News
02-04-2025 | 05:27
Greece to spend 25 bn euros in defense overhaul: PM
Greece will spend 25 billion euros through to 2036 in the "most drastic" defense overhaul in its modern history, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.
The drive, which includes a new anti-aircraft defensive dome, is designed to address rapidly changing geopolitical challenges and fraying transatlantic ties, Mitsotakis said.
AFP
World News
Greece
Defense
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
