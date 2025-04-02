US not planning 'verification' of foreign companies over diversity: Embassies

World News
02-04-2025 | 07:35
High views
US not planning 'verification' of foreign companies over diversity: Embassies
US not planning 'verification' of foreign companies over diversity: Embassies

The United States is not planning to verify foreign firms over diversity programs but needs companies to self-certify compliance with new U.S. rules, two of its key European embassies said on Wednesday, after a furor over an apparent warning sent to European firms.

"There is no 'verification' required beyond asking contractors and grantees to self-certify their compliance -- in other words, we are just asking them to complete one additional piece of paperwork," the U.S. embassies in Paris and Berlin said in identical statements to AFP, emphasizing that the rule only applied to firms with contracts with or grants from U.S. missions.

AFP

World News

United States

Verification

Foreign Companies

Diversity

Embassies

