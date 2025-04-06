News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ared El Wakee
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'I won't give up,' Le Pen tells Paris rally
World News
06-04-2025 | 10:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'I won't give up,' Le Pen tells Paris rally
France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday called her conviction a "political decision" and vowed not to give up after she was found guilty of embezzlement and banned from taking part in elections.
"I won't give up," Le Pen told flag-waving members of her National Rally party and supporters, who packed the Place Vauban with the glittering golden dome of the Hotel National des Invalides in the background. She called her conviction a "political decision" and denounced a "witch hunt" against her party.
AFP
World News
Marine Le Pen
Conviction
Embezzlement
France
Next
UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:34
Le Pen 'unjustly convicted,' Bardella tells Paris rally
World News
10:34
Le Pen 'unjustly convicted,' Bardella tells Paris rally
0
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
0
World News
2025-01-07
'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency
World News
2025-01-07
'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency
0
World News
14:25
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
World News
14:25
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
0
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
0
World News
11:56
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
World News
11:56
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
0
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:30
Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US
World News
10:30
Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29
Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29
Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:54
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
05:54
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike
2
Lebanon News
03:40
Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
Lebanon News
03:40
Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
3
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)
4
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
5
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
6
Lebanon News
04:51
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:51
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA
7
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:36
Al-Rahi slams political efforts to expand control under guise of reform
Lebanon News
05:36
Al-Rahi slams political efforts to expand control under guise of reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More