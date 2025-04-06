France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday called her conviction a "political decision" and vowed not to give up after she was found guilty of embezzlement and banned from taking part in elections.



"I won't give up," Le Pen told flag-waving members of her National Rally party and supporters, who packed the Place Vauban with the glittering golden dome of the Hotel National des Invalides in the background. She called her conviction a "political decision" and denounced a "witch hunt" against her party.



