A tourist helicopter plummeted upside down into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, killing all six people on board, including a Spanish family with three children and the pilot, Mayor Eric Adams said.



Agustin Escobar, an executive at Germany-based technology company Siemens was among those killed, according to the New York Times, which cited unnamed law enforcement sources.



New York City police referred requests for confirmation that Escobar was aboard the helicopter to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said in a statement that it did not yet have the names of the victims. Siemens did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.



Video of the crash showed what appeared to be a large object plunging into the river, followed seconds later by what appeared to be a helicopter blade. Afterwards, emergency and police boats were seen circling a patch of river where the helicopter was submerged, with only what seemed to be the aircraft's landing gear poking above the water's surface.



