Netanyahu suggests killing Iran's supreme leader would 'end' conflict

Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 13:39
High views
Netanyahu suggests killing Iran's supreme leader would 'end' conflict
Netanyahu suggests killing Iran's supreme leader would 'end' conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Monday that assassinating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would "end the conflict" between the two arch-foes.

"It's not going to escalate the conflict; it's going to end the conflict," Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview when asked about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill the supreme leader out of concern it would intensify the Iran-Israel showdown.

"The 'forever war' is what Iran wants, and they're bringing us to the brink of nuclear war," Netanyahu said. 

"In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil."

AFP

Iran vows more 'devastating' operations against Israel's 'vital targets'
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
