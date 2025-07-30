Japan records 1.3-meter tsunami: Official data

A tsunami 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) high reached a port in Japan's northern Iwate prefecture at 1:52 pm (0452 GMT), Japan's weather agency said.



The Japan Meteorological Agency kept its tsunami alerts that waves of up to three meters (9.8 feet) were expected along Japan's Pacific coast, after a magnitude-8.8 earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.





AFP