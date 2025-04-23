51 aftershocks follow powerful 6.2 Istanbul earthquake

More than 50 aftershocks rocked the Istanbul region after a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Sea of Marmara just to the south of Turkey's biggest city on Wednesday, the interior minister said."By 3:12 p.m. (1512 GMT), 51 aftershocks -- the largest of which was 5.9 magnitude -- had been recorded," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, saying the first 6.2 magnitude quake, which hit at 12:59 p.m. was "approximately seven kilometers deep lasted a total of 13 seconds."AFP