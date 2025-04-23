News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
51 aftershocks follow powerful 6.2 Istanbul earthquake
World News
23-04-2025 | 09:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
51 aftershocks follow powerful 6.2 Istanbul earthquake
More than 50 aftershocks rocked the Istanbul region after a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Sea of Marmara just to the south of Turkey's biggest city on Wednesday, the interior minister said.
"By 3:12 p.m. (1512 GMT), 51 aftershocks -- the largest of which was 5.9 magnitude -- had been recorded," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, saying the first 6.2 magnitude quake, which hit at 12:59 p.m. was "approximately seven kilometers deep lasted a total of 13 seconds."
AFP
World News
Istanbul
Turkey
Aftershocks
Earthquake
Next
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE from May 13
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-31
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore Indonesia's Aceh
World News
2025-01-31
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore Indonesia's Aceh
0
World News
2025-04-19
Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests
World News
2025-04-19
Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests
0
World News
2025-03-30
Jailed Istanbul mayor calls for 'unity' on first day of Eid
World News
2025-03-30
Jailed Istanbul mayor calls for 'unity' on first day of Eid
0
Middle East News
2025-03-29
Large crowds rally in Istanbul over jailing of city's mayor
Middle East News
2025-03-29
Large crowds rally in Istanbul over jailing of city's mayor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:28
IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says
World News
10:28
IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says
0
World News
09:23
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India
World News
09:23
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India
0
World News
08:36
Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency
World News
08:36
Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency
0
World News
06:15
US VP Vance says Russia and Ukraine must agree deal or US will 'walk away'
World News
06:15
US VP Vance says Russia and Ukraine must agree deal or US will 'walk away'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
0
World News
10:28
IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says
World News
10:28
IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
2
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
3
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
4
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
6
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
8
Lebanon News
07:36
President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora
Lebanon News
07:36
President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More