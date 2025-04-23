News
Almost 20,000 people have viewed pope so far Wednesday: Vatican
World News
23-04-2025 | 14:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Almost 20,000 people have viewed pope so far Wednesday: Vatican
Almost 20,000 people viewed Pope Francis' coffin by the evening of his first day lying in state at St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican said Wednesday.
A spokesman told reporters 19,430 people visited the church during the almost nine-hour period between 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT), when the public viewing began, and 7:45 p.m. Viewing will continue until midnight before recommencing Thursday morning.
AFP
World News
Vatican City
Holy See
Pope Francis
Vatican
