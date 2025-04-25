News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Crimea will stay with Russia' Trump tells TIME magazine
World News
25-04-2025 | 09:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Crimea will stay with Russia' Trump tells TIME magazine
Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, will stay with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with TIME magazine published Friday.
"Crimea will stay with Russia. And (Ukrainian President) Zelensky understands that," Trump was quoted as saying in the interview.
The comments were published shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the Kremlin.
AFP
World News
Crimea
Russia
Ukraine
Donald Trump
Interview
Next
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-24
Kremlin says agrees with Trump Ukraine 'lost' Crimea long ago
World News
2025-04-24
Kremlin says agrees with Trump Ukraine 'lost' Crimea long ago
0
World News
2025-02-28
Zelensky tells Trump there should be no compromise with 'killer' Putin
World News
2025-02-28
Zelensky tells Trump there should be no compromise with 'killer' Putin
0
World News
2025-04-17
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
World News
2025-04-17
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
0
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
0
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
0
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:48
France helped evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:48
France helped evacuate 115 people from Gaza this week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:40
French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery
Lebanon News
05:40
French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery
0
World News
09:02
'Crimea will stay with Russia' Trump tells TIME magazine
World News
09:02
'Crimea will stay with Russia' Trump tells TIME magazine
0
Middle East News
09:33
Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids
Middle East News
09:33
Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16
Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
4
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
5
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
6
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
7
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
8
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More