Eurozone business activity growth hits 11-month high in July: PMI data

Business activity in the eurozone increased for a seventh consecutive month in July, with the pace of expansion reaching an 11-month high, according to a closely watched survey released on Thursday.The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI), published by S&P Global, registered a figure of 51.0 this month, up from 50.6 in June. Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.AFP