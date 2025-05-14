Germany arrests three Ukrainians suspected of spying in exploding parcel plot

Three Ukrainians have been arrested over a plot to mail exploding parcels from Germany to Ukraine, prosecutors said, putting Europe's cross-border postal network in the spotlight as a target of suspected Russian sabotage.



Together with cases of parcels detonating at European depots last year, the arrests added to an air of suspicion in Europe, where intelligence officials have warned of a growing threat from hybrid attacks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The plot detailed by German prosecutors on Wednesday was described as a test run involving GPS trackers to scope out routes for future arson and bombing attacks.



The suspects are believed to have been in contact with individuals working for Russian state institutions, federal prosecutors said in a statement.



Reuters