Trump says priority to 'end conflicts not start them'
World News
15-05-2025 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says priority to 'end conflicts not start them'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wanted to "end conflicts not start them" as he addressed troops at the United States' sprawling Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
"As president, my priority is to end conflicts, not start them, but I will never hesitate to wield American power if it's necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners," Trump said on a multi-day tour of the Gulf.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Priority
Conflicts
Troops
Qatar
