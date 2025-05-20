Army, paramilitaries clash near Sudan capital

Clashes erupted on Tuesday between the Sudanese regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, the army said, calling the fighting part of a "large-scale" offensive.



An AFP correspondent said explosions rang out in the area, where the RSF had retreated after losing Khartoum in March. The army said the operation was aimed at driving the paramilitaries from their last positions in Khartoum state.



AFP