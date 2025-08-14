News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU calls on 'all parties' in Sudan to let in international aid
World News
14-08-2025 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU calls on 'all parties' in Sudan to let in international aid
The EU on Thursday called on "all parties" in the civil war in Sudan to "urgently" allow the entry of international aid, as the country weathers its worst outbreak of cholera in years.
"Civilians must be protected, and humanitarian access must be granted," the European Union said in a joint statement also signed by countries including Britain, Canada, and Japan.
AFP
World News
European Union
Sudan
Cholera
Next
UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter
Poland charges group with sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to 'step back' after deadly clashes
Middle East News
2025-07-16
US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to 'step back' after deadly clashes
0
World News
2025-07-12
Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks
World News
2025-07-12
Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
EU top diplomat urges 'restraint' from all sides in Iran-Israel escalation
Middle East News
2025-06-13
EU top diplomat urges 'restraint' from all sides in Iran-Israel escalation
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:49
Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions
World News
14:49
Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza
0
World News
11:36
Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty
World News
11:36
Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty
0
World News
10:55
Trump says any Ukraine deal will come at post-summit, trilateral meet to 'divvy things up'
World News
10:55
Trump says any Ukraine deal will come at post-summit, trilateral meet to 'divvy things up'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
0
Middle East News
2025-05-31
Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb
Middle East News
2025-05-31
Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-10
What caused the deadly explosion that killed six Lebanese army soldiers? Here’s what we know so far
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-10
What caused the deadly explosion that killed six Lebanese army soldiers? Here’s what we know so far
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
3
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
7
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
8
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More