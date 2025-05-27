Russia accuses Ukraine of escalating air attacks to thwart peace talks

Moscow on Tuesday accused Kyiv of increasing air barrages with the aim of disrupting peace talks and said that its own massive assaults on Ukraine -- which killed 13 people at the weekend -- were a "response" to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia.



"Kyiv, with the support of some European countries, has taken a series of provocative steps to thwart negotiations initiated by Russia," Moscow's defense ministry said, adding that the Russian army was striking Ukraine "in response to mass Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions."



AFP