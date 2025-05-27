Putin and Turkish foreign minister discuss Ukraine peace efforts

27-05-2025 | 06:19
Putin and Turkish foreign minister discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Putin and Turkish foreign minister discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's foreign minister discussed at a meeting in Moscow efforts to end the war in Ukraine and developments since direct talks between the warring parties, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is on a two-day visit to Moscow, where the source said he met Putin on Monday and also Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky. Fidan will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

While no timetable or location has been agreed for any future talks between Russia and Ukraine, NATO ally Turkey has repeatedly said it could host them.

Reuters
 

