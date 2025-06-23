Putin tells Iranian foreign minister there was no justification for US attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran's foreign minister on Monday there was no justification for the U.S. bombing of his country and that Moscow was trying to help the Iranian people.



Putin hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow two days after U.S. President Donald Trump sent U.S. bomber planes to strike Iran's three main nuclear sites.



"The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification," Putin told Araghchi in televised comments.



"For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people," he added.



"I am very glad that you are in Moscow today, this will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today's situation."



Araqchi told Putin that Iran was conducting legitimate self-defense, and thanked Russia for condemning the U.S. actions. He conveyed best wishes to Putin from Iran's supreme leader and president.



"Russia is today on the right side of history and international law," said Araghchi.





