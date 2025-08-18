News
Zelensky says Russia should not be 'rewarded' for war
World News
18-08-2025 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky says Russia should not be 'rewarded' for war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia should not be "rewarded" for its war, hours before high-stakes talks with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
"Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said on social media, adding: "Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Donald Trump
