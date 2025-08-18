News
At least 20 killed in incident at facility in Russia's Ryazan region, 134 injured, RIA reports
World News
18-08-2025 | 01:15
At least 20 killed in incident at facility in Russia's Ryazan region, 134 injured, RIA reports
At least 20 people were killed and 134 were injured by a fire at a production facility in Russia's Ryazan region, state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing local emergency service.
It was not immediately clear from Russian media reports what caused the fire.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ryazan
Incident
Zelensky announces arrival in Washington for talks with Trump
Previous
