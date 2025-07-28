US 'applauds' Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire declaration: Rubio

The United States on Monday welcomed a ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, which came after five days of combat along the countries' border that killed at least 36 people.



"The United States applauds the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand announced today in Kuala Lumpur," said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement, adding that Washington helped to organize the talks alongside Malaysia.



"President Trump and I are committed to an immediate cessation of violence and expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict."



AFP