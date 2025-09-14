Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government

14-09-2025 | 03:43
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government
Death toll in Nepal protests rises to 72: Government

At least 72 people were killed during violent anti-corruption protests in Nepal this week, the government said Sunday in an updated toll, as the new interim government began work.

Eaknarayan Aryal, the government's chief secretary said in a statement that "72 people have died, and 191 people are under treatment".

AFP

