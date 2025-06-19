Kremlin: U.S. intervention in Iran-Israel conflict would unleash “a dangerous spiral of escalation”

19-06-2025 | 04:12
Kremlin: U.S. intervention in Iran-Israel conflict would unleash “a dangerous spiral of escalation”
Kremlin: U.S. intervention in Iran-Israel conflict would unleash “a dangerous spiral of escalation”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned on Thursday that any U.S. involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel would lead to “a terrifying spiral of escalation,” according to remarks carried by the Interfax news agency.

The statement reflects Russia’s deep concern over the growing tensions in the region and its call for restraint from all parties.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Kremlin

US

Escalation

Middle East

Iran

Israel

