Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

19-06-2025 | 06:21
0min
Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iran in a phone call, the Kremlin said, adding that both leaders called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"Both sides adhere to identical approaches, strongly condemn Israel's actions," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, adding that Moscow and Beijing believed the end to the hostilities "should be achieved exclusively by political and diplomatic means."


AFP

