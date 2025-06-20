Europeans must take 'firm stance' with Iran in nuclear talks, Israel's ambassador says

European foreign ministers must take a "firm stance" in talks Friday with their Iranian counterpart on Tehran's nuclear program, Israel's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva said.



"We expect the European foreign ministers to take a firm stance vis-a-vis Iran and demand that there is a complete rollback of the nuclear program, the dismantling of ballistic missile arsenal and program, and putting an end to Iran's regional activities and active support for its proxies," Daniel Meron told journalists outside the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.



AFP



