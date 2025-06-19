Iran FM says to attend nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Germany, UK, EU

Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 06:49
High views
Iran FM says to attend nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Germany, UK, EU
Iran FM says to attend nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Germany, UK, EU

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday he would head to Geneva to attend talks on his country's nuclear program with counterparts from key European powers France, Germany and Britain and the EU's top diplomat.

"We will meet with the European delegation in Geneva on Friday," he said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

FM

Nuclear

Geneva

France

Germany

UK

EU

