Erdogan says Turkey–US defense cooperation will support trade goals

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Donald Trump that strengthening cooperation in the defense industry could help achieve the goal of raising bilateral trade to $100 billion, the Turkish presidency said early Wednesday.



In a statement posted on X, the presidency said Erdogan also highlighted the significant potential for cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including energy.



Erdogan welcomed the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Iran and Israel and stressed the importance of dialogue to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



Reuters