Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-09-2025 | 01:27
High views
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip

The Israeli army reported two projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Sunday morning, one of which was intercepted.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Netivot and in the communities near the Gaza Strip, two projectiles were identified crossing from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement. "One projectile was intercepted, and one fell in an open area."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Projectiles

Gaza

War

Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
