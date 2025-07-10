News
EU opens probe into TikTok data transfer to China
World News
10-07-2025 | 08:00
EU opens probe into TikTok data transfer to China
An Irish regulator assisting the European Union in data privacy matters said on Thursday that it had launched an investigation into TikTok over the transfer of users' personal data to China.
The Data Protection Commission said it was informed by TikTok in April "that limited EEA (European Economic Area) user data had been stored on servers in China," contrary to the evidence presented by the Chinese-owned social media giant.
AFP
World News
EU
TikTok
Data
Transfer
China
