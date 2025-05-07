UN welcomes ceasefire between Houthis, US: Spokeswoman

07-05-2025 | 13:13
UN welcomes ceasefire between Houthis, US: Spokeswoman
UN welcomes ceasefire between Houthis, US: Spokeswoman

The United Nations on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire between Yemen's Houthi rebels and the United States, which ends weeks of intense U.S. strikes on the Iran-backed fighters.

Calling for "restraint and the deescalation in and around Yemen," the secretary-general's spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay added that "we welcome the announcement made by the sultanate of Oman regarding an agreement."

AFP
 

'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military
At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town: Local official
