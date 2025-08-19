News
Moscow says any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security
World News
19-08-2025 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moscow says any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday any peace deal on Ukraine must ensure Russia's security, speaking a day after high-level talks in Washington to resolve to conflict.
"Without respect for Russia's security interests, without full respect for the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people who live in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements," Lavrov told state TV channel Rossiya 24.
AFP
World News
Russia
Sergei Lavrov
Peace
Deal
Ukraine
Washington
