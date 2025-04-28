Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-04-2025 | 03:32
High views
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
0min
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings

Israel will face accusations of breaking international law by refusing to let aid into the Gaza Strip when dozens of nations present arguments at the International Court of Justice during a week of hearings starting in The Hague on Monday.

Since March 2, Israel completely cut off all supplies to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Aid

Blockade

ICJ

World Court

