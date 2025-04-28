News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-04-2025 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Israel will face accusations of breaking international law by refusing to let aid into the Gaza Strip when dozens of nations present arguments at the International Court of Justice during a week of hearings starting in The Hague on Monday.
Since March 2, Israel completely cut off all supplies to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Aid
Blockade
ICJ
World Court
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'
0
World News
2025-03-05
Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to freeze $2 bn in aid payments
World News
2025-03-05
Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to freeze $2 bn in aid payments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Qatar calls Israel's halting of Gaza aid 'blatant violation' of truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Qatar calls Israel's halting of Gaza aid 'blatant violation' of truce deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Gaza health ministry says war deaths at 52,243 as hundreds of missing confirmed dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Gaza health ministry says war deaths at 52,243 as hundreds of missing confirmed dead
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-24
WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions
Lebanon News
2025-02-24
WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions
0
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
0
World News
2025-03-05
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks
World News
2025-03-05
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
4
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
7
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More