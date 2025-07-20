Japan govt loses upper house majority in elections: Media projections

Japan's ruling coalition lost its majority in upper house elections on Sunday, local media projected, in a disastrous result for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner Komeito won around 41 of the 125 seats contested, short of the 50 needed to retain a majority, Nippon TV and TBS reported, with the populist party Sanseito projected to have made strong gains.AFP