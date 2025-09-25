France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy

A Paris court on Thursday convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy on charges of criminal conspiracy over accusations he accepted illegal campaign financing during his 2007 presidential bid from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.



Sarkozy, who was present in court, was acquitted on a separate charge of corruption, but judge Nathalie Gavarino said he had "allowed his close aides (...) to act with a view to obtaining financial support" for the campaign.



Sentencing is due to be announced later in the hearing, with prosecutors requesting a seven-year prison term for France's 2007-2012 leader.



AFP





